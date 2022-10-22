 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 22

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 2-6-6; Late: 3-9-7

Win 4: Early: 8-7-8-6; Late: 2-4-1-5

Take 5: Early: 2-7-19-23-36; Late: 1-18-21-26-38

Pick 10: 4-5-9-11-18-23-24-25-26-29-30-37-47-48-60-63-65-66-73-80

Cash 4 Life: 2-21-29-30-32, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 3-6-22-41-43-50, Bonus: 5

Powerball: 19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Powerplay x2

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 0-4-5

Win 4: Late: 4-6-3-3

Take 5: Late: 1-13-15-18-29

Mega Millions: 34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier x2

