New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 22

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-6-6; Late: 3-9-7
Win 4: Early: 8-7-8-6; Late: 2-4-1-5
Take 5: Early: 2-7-19-23-36; Late: 1-18-21-26-38
Pick 10: 4-5-9-11-18-23-24-25-26-29-30-37-47-48-60-63-65-66-73-80
Cash 4 Life: 2-21-29-30-32, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 3-6-22-41-43-50, Bonus: 5
Powerball: 19-25-48-55-60, Powerball: 18, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 0-4-5
Win 4: Late: 4-6-3-3
Take 5: Late: 1-13-15-18-29
Mega Millions: 34-36-43-45-68, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier x2