New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 18

Monday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-0-5, Late: 1-3-0

Win 4: Early: 4-1-0-4, Late: 2-6-9-8

Take 5: Early: 1-6-25-26-30, Late: 20-11-7-26-28 

Pick 10: 2-7-21-22-23-25-27-28-29-31-36-37-40-41-43-58-63-72-73-80

Cash 4 Life: 7-13-34-38-59, Cash Ball: 4 

