New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 18-20

Wednesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-6-5; Late: 1-8-2

Win 4: Early: 9-7-9-1; Late: 7-3-2-1

Take 5: Early: 2-12-18-28-36; Late: 17-25-27-37-38

Pick 10: 1-3-10-16-17-18-20-36-38-42-49-51-61-68-70-72-73-74-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 3-5-28-33-42, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 7-12-32-36-52-53 Bonus Ball: 39

Powerball: 7-29-36-41-43 Powerball: 5

Tuesday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-8-5, Late: 3-7-5

Win 4: Early: 4-6-4-8, Late: 9-8-2-9

Take 5: Early: 38-36-10-5-3, Late: 28-33-10-2-25

Pick 10: 3-6-7-9-13-15-18-20-23-25-27-28-35-49-55-62-63-64-78-80

Cash 4 Life: 9-32-34-35-52, Cash Ball: 2

Mega Millions: 3-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3x

Monday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 1-3-0

Win 4: Late: 2-6-9-8

Take 5: Late: 20-11-7-26-28

