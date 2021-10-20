New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 18-20

Wednesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-6-5; Late: 1-8-2
Win 4: Early: 9-7-9-1; Late: 7-3-2-1
Take 5: Early: 2-12-18-28-36; Late: 17-25-27-37-38
Pick 10: 1-3-10-16-17-18-20-36-38-42-49-51-61-68-70-72-73-74-77-78
Cash 4 Life: 3-5-28-33-42, Cash Ball: 4
New York Lotto: 7-12-32-36-52-53 Bonus Ball: 39
Powerball: 7-29-36-41-43 Powerball: 5
Tuesday’s numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-8-5, Late: 3-7-5
Win 4: Early: 4-6-4-8, Late: 9-8-2-9
Take 5: Early: 38-36-10-5-3, Late: 28-33-10-2-25
Pick 10: 3-6-7-9-13-15-18-20-23-25-27-28-35-49-55-62-63-64-78-80
Cash 4 Life: 9-32-34-35-52, Cash Ball: 2
Mega Millions: 3-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3x
People are also reading…
Monday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 1-3-0
Win 4: Late: 2-6-9-8
Take 5: Late: 20-11-7-26-28