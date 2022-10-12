 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 12

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-1-0; Late: 8-6-1

Win 4: Early: 6-9-4-7; Late: 6-5-9-1

Take 5: Early: 1-12-21-37-39; Late: 8-20-26-27-32

Pick 10: 1-3-4-5-9-11-22-24-27-29-32-33-35-39-44-48-60-62-70-72

Cash 4 Life: 13-16-26-27-51, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 2-11-27-28-40-50, Bonus: 1

Powerball: 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x5

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-3-9

People are also reading…

Win 4: Late: 9-7-7-1

Take 5: Late: 2-10-11-33-36

MegaMillions: 3-7-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier x3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney Sweeney to star in ‘Barbarella’ movie for Sony

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News