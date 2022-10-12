New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 12

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-1-0; Late: 8-6-1
Win 4: Early: 6-9-4-7; Late: 6-5-9-1
Take 5: Early: 1-12-21-37-39; Late: 8-20-26-27-32
Pick 10: 1-3-4-5-9-11-22-24-27-29-32-33-35-39-44-48-60-62-70-72
Cash 4 Life: 13-16-26-27-51, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 2-11-27-28-40-50, Bonus: 1
Powerball: 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x5
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 6-3-9
Win 4: Late: 9-7-7-1
Take 5: Late: 2-10-11-33-36
MegaMillions: 3-7-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier x3