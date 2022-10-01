New York State Lottery winning numbers for Oct. 1

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-7-9; Late: 4-9-7
Win 4: Early: 9-5-9-3; Late: 4-9-4-7
Take 5: Early: 8-10-27-28-37; Late: 12-17-22-27-32
Pick 10: 6-11-17-20-24-26-30-36-40-44-45-46-49-52-55-61-65-69-78-80
Cash 4 Life: 6-14-23-32-33, Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 2-6-16-33-35-52, Bonus: 44
Powerball: 8-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Powerplay x2
Friday’s late numbersNumbers: Late: 6-1-0
Win 4: Late: 7-6-5-6
Take 5: Late: 11-17-19-21-38
Mega Millions: 16-26-37-40-51, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier x4