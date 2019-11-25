Monday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-4-7 Late: 2-1-4
Win-4: Early: 2-4-4-6 Late: 3-4-2-0
Pick 10: 5-6-16-18-19-31-35-36-37-42-47-49-62-63-64-66-67-69-70-77
Sunday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 2-4-11-28-29
