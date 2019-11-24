Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-6-2, Late: 3-8-4
Win-4: Early: 7-3-6-0, Late: 0-8-5-6
Pick 10: 1-3-7-13-20-21-26-30-31-33-36-53-54-59-61-64-68-69-70-80
Saturday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 13-16-24-28-33
Powerball: 14-22-26-55-63, Powerball: 23, Powerplay: x3
Lotto: 1-8-10-24-32-36, Bonus: 54
