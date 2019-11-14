{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-4-6, Late: 5-8-8

Win-4: Early: 0-5-7-1, Late: 7-3-1-6

Pick 10: 5-6-8-11-12-15-17-21-22-28-29-32-34-35-38-40-45-46-72-79

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 2-22-27-28-30

New York Lotto: 4-19-20-28-56-58, Bonus: 39

Powerball: 23-26-27-28-66, Powerball: 11, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

