Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-4-6, Late: 5-8-8
Win-4: Early: 0-5-7-1, Late: 7-3-1-6
Pick 10: 5-6-8-11-12-15-17-21-22-28-29-32-34-35-38-40-45-46-72-79
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 2-22-27-28-30
New York Lotto: 4-19-20-28-56-58, Bonus: 39
Powerball: 23-26-27-28-66, Powerball: 11, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
