Tuesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-8-2, Late: 7-1-8
Win 4: Early: 9-1-8-3, Late: 9-6-7-1
Pick 10: 1-4-5-11-13-14-18-23-25-32-33-34-39-41-48-57-64-65-75-78
Monday’s late numbers
Take 5: 16-23-25-30-39
Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.
