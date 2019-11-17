Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-0-2, Late: 8-5-5
Win-4: Early: 2-1-4-8, Late: 6-4-6-7
Pick 10: 3-8-11-13-21-26-27-32-37-45-47-48-54-56-58-60-62-64-66-70
Saturday’s Late Numbers Take 5: 8-20-21-28-34
Powerball: 14-22-26-55-63, Powerball: 26, Powerplay: x3
Lotto: 31-34-35-47-48-56, Bonus: 01
(0) comments
