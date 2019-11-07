{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-1-9, Late: 6-2-5

Win-4: Early: 2-1-0-9, Late: 6-4-3-6

Pick 10: 3-9-12-13-16-30-32-37-38-44-53-54-59-60-65-67-69-74-76-78

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 10-18-36-38-39

New York Lotto: 4-5-12-43-44-59, Bonus: 21

Powerball: 15-28-46-62-64, Powerball: 17, Powerplay: x3

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments