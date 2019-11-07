Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-1-9, Late: 6-2-5
Win-4: Early: 2-1-0-9, Late: 6-4-3-6
Pick 10: 3-9-12-13-16-30-32-37-38-44-53-54-59-60-65-67-69-74-76-78
Wednesday’s late numbers
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Take 5: 10-18-36-38-39
New York Lotto: 4-5-12-43-44-59, Bonus: 21
Powerball: 15-28-46-62-64, Powerball: 17, Powerplay: x3
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.