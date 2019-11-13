{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 6-2-3, Late: 7-4-2

Win 4: Early: 9-6-6-7, Late: 4-4-1-3

Pick 10: 12-15-16-18-22-25-30-34-36-39-58-60-63-64-65-67-68-69-72-80

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5: 11-13-18-20-26

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

