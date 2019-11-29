{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-1-2, Late: 9-3-7

Win-4: Early: 8-4-3-0, Late: 4-0-5-9

Pick 10: 2-3-13-14-16-17-19-31-40-44-49-51-52-53-60-63-64-69-74-79

Wednesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 6-4-8

Win-4: Late: 5-5-5-2

Pick 10: 9-12-14-15-22-24-29-31-39-42-52-53-62-65-68-71-73-74-79-80

Take 5: 01-06-14-16-34

New York Lotto: 18-31-32-40-43-53, Bonus: 22

Powerball: 15-26-37-53-55, Powerball: 21, Powerplay: x2

Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments