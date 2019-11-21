Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-4-2, Late: 5-5-8
Win-4: Early: 7-9-8-3, Late: 0-6-7-5
Pick 10: 11-12-16-18-19-20-23-24-32-33-34-35-42-45-58-63-66-69-70-78
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 1-5-11-13-30
New York Lotto: 3-4-5-26-36-48, Bonus: 58
Powerball: 7-15-39-40-57, Powerball: 12, Powerplay: x2
Please see Saturday’s paper for Thursday’s late numbers.
