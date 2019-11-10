{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Sunday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 8-3-0, Late: 3-9-9

Win-4: Early: 8-4-4-6, Late: 7-9-2-5

Pick 10: 2-8-9-21-22-28-32-33-39-40-45-46-48-51-54-55-57-59-75-78

Saturday’s Late Numbers

Take 5: 11-16-20-35-30

Powerball: 14-17-35-38-60, Powerball: 25, Powerplay: x2

Lotto: 4-9-16-32-42-44, Bonus: 03

 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments