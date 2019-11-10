Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 8-3-0, Late: 3-9-9
Win-4: Early: 8-4-4-6, Late: 7-9-2-5
Pick 10: 2-8-9-21-22-28-32-33-39-40-45-46-48-51-54-55-57-59-75-78
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 11-16-20-35-30
Powerball: 14-17-35-38-60, Powerball: 25, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 4-9-16-32-42-44, Bonus: 03
