Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-2-0, Late: 1-9-7
Win-4: Early: 2-5-4-6, Late: 1-7-5-9
Pick 10: 3-6-8-11-19-23-29-30-31-34-36-46-49-50-51-53-55-60-64-80
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 08-17-21-26-27
Cash 4 Life: 19-26-48-51-53, Cash Ball: 04
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.