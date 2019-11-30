{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-2-0, Late: 1-9-7

Win-4: Early: 2-5-4-6, Late: 1-7-5-9

Pick 10: 3-6-8-11-19-23-29-30-31-34-36-46-49-50-51-53-55-60-64-80

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 08-17-21-26-27

Cash 4 Life: 19-26-48-51-53, Cash Ball: 04

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

