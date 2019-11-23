Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-6-3, Late: 8-3-3
Win-4: Early: 5-9-4-8, Late: 8-3-1-6
Pick 10: 5-6-20-21-22-26-31-35-36-41-51-55-60-63-71-72-73-77-78-79
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 10-21-29-33-38
Cash 4 Life: 1-25-35-42-51, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
