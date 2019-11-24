{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 7-4-8, Late: 4-7-9

Win-4: Early: 6-9-5-5, Late: 5-9-7-5

Pick 10: 3-4-5-17-21-27-30-32-42-44-50-51-56-60-64-66-68-69-78-79

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 05-13-15-22-29

Mega Millions: 07-12-17-49-53, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: x4

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

