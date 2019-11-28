{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-4-1

Win 4: Early: 7-8-0-5

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 01-08-12-28-30

Wednesday’s Pick 10 numbers as well as late Numbers and Win 4 numbers were not run today due to early holiday print deadlines. Please see Friday’s edition for the rest of Wednesday’s numbers.

