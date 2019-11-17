{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-0-8, Late: 6-1-5

Win-4: Early: 1-8-1-3, Late: 6-1-6-1

Pick 10: 6-10-18-19-21-23-24-35-38-39-40-47-48-49-57-60-63-71-77-80

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 01-05-10-14-31

Mega Millions: 12-19-34-35-68, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

