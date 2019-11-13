{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday’s winning

numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-3-4, Late: 3-3-8

Win 4: Early: 4-7-8-4, Late: 2-2-7-7

Pick 10: 1-3-4-7-18-25-29-30-31-32-40-41-45-58-62-64-72-73-79-80

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 1-4-28-32-36

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know

