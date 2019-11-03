Sunday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-6-8, Late: xxx
Win-4: Early: 4-2-3-0, Late: xxxxx
Pick 10: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Saturday’s Late Numbers
Take 5: 5-9-21-23-30
Powerball: 3-23-32-37-58, Powerball: 22, Powerplay: x2
Lotto: 23-31-38-46-48-49, Bonus: 52
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.