Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-2-4, Late: 8-8-5

Win 4: Early: 5-6-6-0, Late: 3-8-5-8

Pick 10: 5-14-15-19-21-26-28-29-32-34-38-44-51-56-60-65-70-72-77-79

Tuesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 01-10-22-26-28

Please see Friday’s edition for Wednesday’s late numbers.

