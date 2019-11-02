Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-2-3, Late: 9-8-5
Win-4: Early: 0-1-3-1, Late: 2-5-5-1
Pick 10: 2-4-16-18-21-23-25-28-29-31-37-39-45-47-51-59-63-67-68-70
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 03-06-22-24-30
Cash 4 Life: 18-25-28-41-47, Cash Ball: 03
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.