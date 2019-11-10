{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers Early: 4-2-4, Late: 6-8-2

Win-4 Early: 4-7-6-1, Late: 9-2-0-4

Pick 10: 1-3-4-8-12-13-22-26-29-30-33-39-50-51-53-61-67-72-74-80

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 04-08-12-28-30

Mega Millions: 03-04-10-39-58, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: x3

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

