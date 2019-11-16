Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 6-4-1, Late: 2-9-9
Win-4: Early: 3-1-8-2, Late: 8-6-4-0
Pick 10: 6-10-18-19-21-23-24-35-38-39-40-47-48-49-57-60-63-71-77-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 11-12-20-21-35
Cash 4 Life: 6-29-33-44-56, Cash Ball: 04
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
