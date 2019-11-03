Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers Early: 9-0-0, Late: 0-6-8
Win-4 Early: 8-2-4-7, Late: 1-4-3-6
Pick 10: 1-4-5-16-12-13-14-23-29-30-44-45-52-61-64-65-68-71-76-79
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 05-06-07-17-27
Mega Millions: 09-20-36-41-54, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: x2
