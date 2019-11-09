{{featured_button_text}}

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-6-5, Late: 0-1-0

Win-4: Early: 3-7-2-4, Late: 5-0-2-7

Pick 10: 4-5-7-13-17-21-22-24-31-33-37-40-44-48-52-58-64-67-70-73

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 09-14-19-22-26

Cash 4 Life: 6-17-32-45-47, Cash Ball: 02

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

