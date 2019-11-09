Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 4-6-5, Late: x-x-x Win-4: Early: 3-7-2-4, Late: x-x-x-x Pick 10: xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx-xx Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 09-14-19-22-26 Cash 4 Life: 6-17-32-45-47, Cash Ball: 02 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 4-6-5, Late: 0-1-0
Win-4: Early: 3-7-2-4, Late: 5-0-2-7
Pick 10: 4-5-7-13-17-21-22-24-31-33-37-40-44-48-52-58-64-67-70-73
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 09-14-19-22-26
Cash 4 Life: 6-17-32-45-47, Cash Ball: 02
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
