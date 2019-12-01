{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 4-0-8, Late: 7-0-1

Win-4: Early: 4-2-7-6, Late: 7-0-3-1

Pick 10: 4-12-18-21-23-25-33-38-40-43-45-50-51-53-60-63-72-73-75-76

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 12-18-30-31-36

Mega Millions: 06-08-31-50-65, Mega Ball: 09, Megaplier: x2

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments