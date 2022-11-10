 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 9

  • 0

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-5-8; Late: 9-4-4

Win 4: Early: 5-5-4-5; Late: 0-8-5-1

Take 5: Early: 7-12-17-22-39; Late: 7-14-23-24-39

Pick 10: 2-6-12-14-17-19-24-28-29-34-35-42-44-53-54-56-57-65-74-80

Cash 4 Life: 2-3-4-14-26, Cash Ball: 2

New York Lotto: 7-13-15-19-27-58, Bonus: 35

Powerball: 7-14-24-30-56, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers Numbers: Late: 9-1-9

Win 4: Late: 4-8-3-9

People are also reading…

Take 5: Late: 7-11-19-20-24

Mega Millions: 5-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier x4

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ sets date for Ellen Pompeo’s last episode as full-time cast member

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News