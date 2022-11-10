New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 9

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 9-5-8; Late: 9-4-4
Win 4: Early: 5-5-4-5; Late: 0-8-5-1
Take 5: Early: 7-12-17-22-39; Late: 7-14-23-24-39
Pick 10: 2-6-12-14-17-19-24-28-29-34-35-42-44-53-54-56-57-65-74-80
Cash 4 Life: 2-3-4-14-26, Cash Ball: 2
New York Lotto: 7-13-15-19-27-58, Bonus: 35
Powerball: 7-14-24-30-56, Powerball: 7, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers Numbers: Late: 9-1-9
Win 4: Late: 4-8-3-9
Take 5: Late: 7-11-19-20-24
Mega Millions: 5-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier x4