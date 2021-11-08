 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 8

  • 0

Monday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-3-6, Late: 0-7-8

Win 4: Early: 8-3-7-4, Late: 7-7-1-2

Take 5: Early: 1-2-8-31-38, Late: 12-21-22-25-37

Pick 10: 3-7-14-15-18-20-23-28-29-35-37-41-45-47-48-49-51-53-78-79

Cash 4 Life: 16-21-43-56-58, Cash Ball: 1

 

