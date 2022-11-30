New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 30

Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 2-0-9; Late: 0-4-4
Win 4: Early: 8-4-3-9; Late: 9-7-9-4
Take 5: Early: 1-6-25-27-35; Late: 17-27-29-32-37
Pick 10: 3-5-7-10-18-31-36-37-42-43-47-49-52-61-63-65-66-67-75-76
Cash 4 Life: 18-21-24-33-44, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 4-15-32-39-41-57, Bonus: 8
Powerball: 4-19-24-47-66, Powerball: 10, Powerplay x2
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 4-8-3
Win 4: Late: 9-7-1-0
Take 5: Late: 9-21-28-34-35
MegaMillions: 20-23-37-46-52, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier x4