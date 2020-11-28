 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 28
0 comments

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-1-4, Late: 3-4-0

Win-4: Early: 2-9-8-3, Late: 2-4-8-8

Pick 10: 1-2-8-19-22-23-24-28-37-48-49-57-59-60-64-68-71-72-73-76

Cash 4 Life: 11-13-23-49-58, Cash ball: 2

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 2-4-11-34-36

Mega Millions: 4-10-27-35-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: x2

Numbers: Late: 8-9-9

Win-4: Late: 1-9-4-3

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News