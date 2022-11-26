 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 26

Saturday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-7-3; Late: 2-2-9

Win 4: Early: 7-3-0-4; Late: 2-8-0-4

Take 5: Early: 2-3-12-16-20; Late: 2-9-13-17-18

Pick 10: 12-14-21-26-30-32-33-34-39-40-48-49-50-54-59-61-67-70-74-79

Cash 4 Life: 11-18-41-44-58, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 5-18-24-27-39-46, Bonus: 35

Powerball: 15-30-47-50-51, Powerball: 3, Powerplay x10

Friday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 2-0-7

Win 4: Late: 0-7-7-8

Take 5: Late: 5-14-33-34-37

MegaMillions: 29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2

