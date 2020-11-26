New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 26

Thursday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-6-9,
Win-4: Early: 2-3-8-4,
Pick 10: 7-8-12-16-17-19-20-23-28-32-36-40-50-53-59-60-61-69-74-75
Cash 4 Life: 4-9-21-27-40, Cash ball: 4
Wednesday’s late numbers
Take 5: 1-10-19-22-35
Lotto: 33-41-45-50-54-56, Bonus: 6
Powerball: 2-57-58-60-65, Powerball: 26, Powerplay: x2
Numbers: Late: 2-2-8
Win-4: Late: 9-3-6-5
Cash 4 Life: 10-18-25-27-56, Cash ball: 4
Pick 10: 6-8-9-17-19-23-37-38-40-41-43-44-46-51-59-63-73-74-75-76
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!