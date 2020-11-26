 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 26
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 26

New York Lottery logo

Thursday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 1-6-9, 

Win-4: Early: 2-3-8-4, 

Pick 10: 7-8-12-16-17-19-20-23-28-32-36-40-50-53-59-60-61-69-74-75

Cash 4 Life: 4-9-21-27-40, Cash ball: 4

Wednesday’s late numbers

Take 5: 1-10-19-22-35

Lotto: 33-41-45-50-54-56, Bonus: 6

Powerball: 2-57-58-60-65, Powerball: 26, Powerplay: x2

Numbers: Late: 2-2-8

Win-4: Late: 9-3-6-5

Cash 4 Life: 10-18-25-27-56, Cash ball: 4

Pick 10: 6-8-9-17-19-23-37-38-40-41-43-44-46-51-59-63-73-74-75-76

