New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 21

Saturday’s Numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-0-6, Late: 1-5-2
Win-4: Early: 9-2-3-5, Late: 0-2-1-4
Pick 10: 4-5-7-8-15-22-23-27-35-39-42-43-51-54-55-56-58-67-72-79
Cash 4 Life: 4-8-35-40-54, Cash ball: 3
Friday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 7-11-21-24-32
Mega Millions: 26-33-45-61-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: x3
Numbers: Late: 2-3-5
Win-4: Late: 9-0-5-1
Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!