New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 21
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-0-6, Late: 1-5-2

Win-4: Early: 9-2-3-5, Late: 0-2-1-4

Pick 10: 4-5-7-8-15-22-23-27-35-39-42-43-51-54-55-56-58-67-72-79

Cash 4 Life: 4-8-35-40-54, Cash ball: 3

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 7-11-21-24-32

Mega Millions: 26-33-45-61-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: x3

Numbers: Late: 2-3-5

Win-4: Late: 9-0-5-1

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

