LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 2

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-5-1; Late: 8-3-8

Win 4: Early: 1-7-3-9; Late: 5-9-6-4

Take 5: Early: 6-24-28-29-30; Late: 2-18-21-24-31

Pick 10: 8-14-17-20-22-27-33-34-39-49-50-54-55-57-59-62-63-64-74-80

Cash 4 Life: 26-28-43-53-56, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 7-13-18-22-38-47, Bonus: 44

Powerball: 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball: 23, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 9-9-7

Win 4: Late: 0-9-0-0

Take 5: Late: 1-25-29-31-37

MegaMillions: 5-9-15-16-17, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3 

