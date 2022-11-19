New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 19

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 1-5-1; Late: 5-3-8
Win 4: Early: 8-2-3-1; Late: 1-2-6-6
Take 5: Early: 3-5-7-17-27; Late: 9-18-31-33-38
Pick 10: 3-7-8-9-15-17-28-29-30-36-39-44-46-48-52-55-59-63-70-78
Cash 4 Life: 2-3-35-42-58, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 9-12-24-28-30-41, Bonus: 50
Powerball: 7-28-62-63-64, Powerball: 10, Powerplay x3
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 1-0-6
Win 4: Late: 1-3-3-4
People are also reading…
Take 5: Late: 9-10-12-17-24
MegaMillions: 2-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier x4