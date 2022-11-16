 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOTTERY

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 16

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 3-3-2; Late: 0-5-1

Win 4: Early: 9-7-1-4; Late: 0-2-2-6

Take 5: Early: 9-11-24-28-33; Late: 5-7-17-23-32

Pick 10: 1-6-9-11-17-23-25-34-41-45-49-50-51-54-56-58-61-65-69-80

Cash 4 Life: 1-33-48-52-55, Cash Ball: 4

New York Lotto: 18-36-39-57-58-59, Bonus: 34

Powerball: 28-34-51-53-56, Powerball: 11, Powerplay x2

Tuesday’s late numbers:

Numbers: Late: 8-7-0

Win 4: Late: 3-6-4-8

Take 5: Late: 3-5-13-22-27

MegaMillions: 6-19-28-46-61, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier x2

