New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 12

Saturday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 0-2-7; Late: 5-2-7
Win 4: Early: 8-1-0-8; Late: 2-0-0-5
Take 5: Early: 3-9-15-17-36; Late: 3-10-13-31-38
Pick 10: 2-9-11-19-24-27-31-33-36-38-47-48-49-53-59-61-63-66-75-80
Cash 4 Life: 6-19-23-43-53, Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 11-12-15-19-37-51, Bonus: 55
Powerball: 16-20-44-57-58, Powerball: 6, Powerplay x4
Friday’s late numbers
Numbers: Late: 7-8-6
Win 4: Late: 0-1-8-2
Take 5: Late: 13-14-18-25-29
MegaMillions: 1-5-17-37-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier x3