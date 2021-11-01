 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery winning numbers for Nov. 1

  • 0

Monday’s numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-5-2, Late: 7-2-3

Win 4: Early: 6-7-0-8, Late: 4-3-5-0

Take 5: Early: 2-6-20-37-39, Late: 5-18-19-21-31

Pick 10: 3-7-16-17-19-23-24-32-33-37-44-46-52-56-57-60-70-74-77-78

Cash 4 Life: 16-19-29-42-50, Cash Ball: 2

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hollywood really went all out for Halloween this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News