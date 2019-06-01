{{featured_button_text}}
Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 9-1-8, Late: 4-5-8

Win-4: Early: 1-6-2-6, Late: 9-5-2-6

Pick 10: 6-7-11-17-23-25-33-34-36-37-39-45-46-47-48-56-63-65-68-74

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 07-10-15-16-33

Cash 4 Life: 2-23-40-52-59, Cash Ball: 01

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

