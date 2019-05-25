Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 7-1-2, Late: 5-1-2
Win-4: Early: 0-0-1-0, Late: 9-6-6-9
Pick 10: 13-15-18-26-27-35-39-42-47-51-54-60-61-64-65-66-69-78-79-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 03-15-32-35-36
Cash 4 Life: 34-38-40-41-49, Cash Ball: 04
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.