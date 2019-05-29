{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Tuesday’s winning numbers

Numbers:

  • Early

:

  • 9-7-1, Late: 8-0-8

Win 4:

  • Early: 5-5-1-3, Late: 2-2-2-0

Pick 10:

  • 2-6-13-16-23-26-27-29-38-39-40-41-50-54-59-69-70-71-73-75

Monday’s late numbers

Take 5:

  • 01-09-12-16-39

Please see Thursday’s paper or nylottery.ny.gov for Tuesday’s late numbers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments