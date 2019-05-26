{{featured_button_text}}
Numbers Early: 5-4-6, Late: 2-6-5

Win-4 Early: 7-6-6-6, Late: 1-2-8-8

Pick 10: 1-4-10-28-30-34-35-38-46-51-52-53-55-57-59-60-64-65-72-78

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 07-10-12-13-16

Mega Millions: 14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: x2

For Saturday’s late numbers, please see Monday’s edition or go to nylottery.ny.gov or poststar.com.

