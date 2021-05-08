 Skip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 8
Saturday’s Numbers

Numbers: Early: 0-9-8

Win-4: Early: 4-8-1-8

Lotto: 29-34-36-40-47-54, Bonus: 12

Pick 10: 10-17-18-20-32-38-40-41-42-43-47-50-51-57-60-62-68-69-74-78

Cash 4 Life: 1-9-20-49-56, Cash ball: 4

Friday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 3-8-19-22-25

Mega Millions: 5-10-19-21-50, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: x4

Numbers: Late: 9-3-7

Win-4: Late: 7-3-2-5

Please see Monday’s paper for Saturday’s late numbers.

