Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-0-0; Late: 4-9-3
Win 4: Early: 3-3-3-8; Late:1-1-9-7
Take 5: Early: 11-15-20-32-34; Late: 4-12-16-27-35
Pick 10: 5-15-18-19-21-26-27-29-32-33-37-45-52-53-59-61-62-63-69-77
Cash 4 Life: 9-10-13-37-56 Cash Ball: 1
New York Lotto: 7-8-15-39-40-58, Bonus: 49
Powerball: 2-4-54-61-62 Powerball: 14 Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: 4-4-8
Win 4: 1-3-4-8
People are also reading…
Take 5: 7-14-17-18-37
Mega Millions: 13-16-40-64-68 Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier x2