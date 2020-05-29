New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 29
0 comments
Lottery

New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New York Lottery logo

Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 5-9-3, Late: 8-4-5 Win-4: Early: 9-6-1-6, Late: 3-4-5-8 Pick 10: 5-8-10-17-19-21-25-28-39-4354-56-59-61-66-67-75-76-77-80 Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 7-12-15-18-33 Cash 4 Life: 7-8-12-14-39 Cash Ball: 2 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

Friday’s Winning Numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-9-3, Late: 8-4-5

Win-4: Early: 9-6-1-6, Late: 3-4-5-8

Pick 10: 5-8-10-17-19-21-25-28-39-4354-56-59-61-66-67-75-76-77-80

Thursday’s Late Numbers

Take Five: 7-12-15-18-33

Cash 4 Life: 7-8-12-14-39 Cash Ball: 2

Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News