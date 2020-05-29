New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 29

Friday’s Winning Numbers Numbers: Early: 5-9-3, Late: 8-4-5 Win-4: Early: 9-6-1-6, Late: 3-4-5-8 Pick 10: 5-8-10-17-19-21-25-28-39-4354-56-59-61-66-67-75-76-77-80 Thursday’s Late Numbers Take Five: 7-12-15-18-33 Cash 4 Life: 7-8-12-14-39 Cash Ball: 2 Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Friday’s Winning Numbers
Numbers: Early: 5-9-3, Late: 8-4-5
Win-4: Early: 9-6-1-6, Late: 3-4-5-8
Pick 10: 5-8-10-17-19-21-25-28-39-4354-56-59-61-66-67-75-76-77-80
Thursday’s Late Numbers
Take Five: 7-12-15-18-33
Cash 4 Life: 7-8-12-14-39 Cash Ball: 2
Please see Sunday’s edition for Friday’s late numbers.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!