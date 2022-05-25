 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State Lottery winning numbers for May 25

Wednesday’s winning numbers

Numbers: Early: 5-1-4; Late: 8-6-6

Win 4: Early: 8-3-0-2; Late: 3-6-9-4

Take 5: Early: 1-8-13-25-33; Late: 10-17-21-29-32

Pick 10: 3-5-6-7-10-17-18-24-32-38-40-44-52-53-59-61-67-69-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 8-11-39-46-47, Cash Ball: 1

New York Lotto: 8-12-27-41-45-47, Bonus: 32

Powerball: 19-28-39-42-57, Powerball: 17, Powerplay x3

Tuesday’s late numbers

Numbers: Late: 4-1-5

Win 4: Late: 7-5-8-9

Take 5: Late: 09-12-21-26-37

Mega Millions: 3-5-6-63-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier x3

