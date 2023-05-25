Wednesday’s winning numbers
Numbers: Early: 3-9-5; Late: 5-2-0
Win 4: Early: 4-2-2-6; Late: 1-3-7-7
Take 5: Early: 9-10-25-35-37; Late: 7-17-20-31-33
Pick 10: 5-18-19-24-26-28-33-37-42-49-51-52-56-59-60-62-63-70-71-77
Cash 4 Life: 13-37-46-49-56 Cash Ball: 3
New York Lotto: 2-10-21-31-32-46 Bonus: 16
Powerball: 12-21-44-50-58 Powerball: 26 Powerplay x3
Tuesday’s late numbers
Numbers: 1-1-3
Win 4: 4-4-8-1
Take 5: 11-16-33-35-36
Mega Millions: 3-10-22-65-66 Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier x2